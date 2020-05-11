|
|
Tyler Corbin Haney, born March 6, 1990 in Ogden Utah, returned to his Heavenly Father on May 10, 2020. Tyler's mission in life was to find souls that needed help and who needed to be protected. His primary focus and energy was his siblings: Danny, Berkley, Jacob, Drew Hailey, Koda and his children: Sylas, Mykenna, Brylee and Victor. But his love and compassion and generosity didn't end there. It was always extended to anyone in need. He never asked for himself, he found them all! Yesterday our heavenly Father found HIM. TC doesn't have to fight any longer. Our world is a little darker without his giggle, without his infectious smile, but we vow to find those that need us and pick up where he left off. Rest in peace, breathe easy sweet boy, we've got this! We look forward to the beautiful sunsets you'll create for us with your artistic touch. We cherish you and thank you for blessing us with the privilege to love you and the benefit of your spirit.
Love, All of us
A Memorial gathering will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Face masks are highly recommended.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html?sc_icid=donate-cancer-memorials in memory of Tyler Haney.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 11, 2020