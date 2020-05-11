Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 825-2239
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West
Roy, UT 84067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Haney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler Corbin Haney


1990 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyler Corbin Haney Obituary
Tyler Corbin Haney, born March 6, 1990 in Ogden Utah, returned to his Heavenly Father on May 10, 2020. Tyler's mission in life was to find souls that needed help and who needed to be protected. His primary focus and energy was his siblings: Danny, Berkley, Jacob, Drew Hailey, Koda and his children: Sylas, Mykenna, Brylee and Victor. But his love and compassion and generosity didn't end there. It was always extended to anyone in need. He never asked for himself, he found them all! Yesterday our heavenly Father found HIM. TC doesn't have to fight any longer. Our world is a little darker without his giggle, without his infectious smile, but we vow to find those that need us and pick up where he left off. Rest in peace, breathe easy sweet boy, we've got this! We look forward to the beautiful sunsets you'll create for us with your artistic touch. We cherish you and thank you for blessing us with the privilege to love you and the benefit of your spirit.

Love, All of us

A Memorial gathering will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Face masks are highly recommended.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html?sc_icid=donate-cancer-memorials in memory of Tyler Haney.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tyler's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Mortuary
Download Now