Our beloved father, grandpa, brother and friend, Val Scott Chadwick, unexpectedly passed away in his home on March 30, 2020 from a heart attack.
He was born in Ogden, Utah at Dee Hospital on March 17, 1958 to Mary Elaine and Vaughn Chadwick. Val graduated from the Ben Lomond High School class of 1976, where he made lifelong friends. After high school he began his career at Western Mill making cabinets. He then went on to work for various construction companies before establishing his own company, Val Chadwick Construction, as an independent remodeling contractor. He was known for being detail oriented, imaginative, reliable, and refined. He will be dearly missed by all of his clientele.
Val was known for his strong work ethic, but he absolutely cherished and enjoyed his days off. He would golf every day that he could with his dear friends LD Jensen, Gary Ballingham, Scott Smith, and many others. He also shared his love for the sport with his daughter, Annalee. They went on many trips to San Diego to play the beautiful California golf courses. He spent his 62nd birthday (March 17th,2020) playing at the premier Fairmont Del Mar and Aviara golf courses in San Diego. He lived his life to the very fullest and his loved ones have so many vibrant and joyous memories of him.
His daughter and grandson were the light of his life. We are so thankful for all the beautiful moments we spent together. He was a loving, thoughtful, fun and playful grandpa and dad. He never missed a single sporting event or performance, no matter what. He was always supportive and you could hear him cheering from the side lines at every event. He loved art and shared that love with his daughter. On the weekends all through her childhood they spent their time doing crafts and building anything they could imagine together. We will cherish these memories forever.
He is survived by his daughter, Annalee Chadwick and her partner, Joey Martersteck; his grandson, Jasper Chadwick; his ex-wife, Mitzi Malouf whom was a close friend; his siblings, Skeeter (Teri) Chadwick, Stanley Kent (Sheri) Chadwick, Claudette (Gene) Hoskins, Tim Eugene (Lynette) Chadwick, Bonnie Cullens Newbury, Sandy (Buzz) Kriger, and John Wendell (Tina) Chadwick, and his furry companion, Ella the shih tzu.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Elaine and Vaughn Chadwick, as well as two sisters, Barbara Perkins and Joyce Wright and two brothers, Gary Chadwick and Ron Chadwick.
A graveside service was held on Friday, April 10, 2020 for close family members due to the current social distancing guidelines. A celebration of life will be held this summer. Announcements for that date, location, and time can be found on his daughter Annalee Chadwick's Facebook page.
Thank you to all friends and family who have reached out at this time, and much love to you all!
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 15, 2020