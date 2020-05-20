|
|
Vasiliki Souvall Vetas (""Bess"") entered eternal life on Sunday, May 17th, 2020 after a courageous battle against the COVID-19 virus.
Bess was born April 7th, 1933 to Nicholas and Helen Souvall in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a first-generation child of immigrant parents, she entered elementary school speaking only Greek. However, her intelligence, charisma, and willingness to learn allowed her to quickly overcome this challenge, where she soon became fluent in English and a most popular youth.
By the time she attended East High School she was an excellent student and was crowned prom queen, with the honor to address her entire graduating class on stage.
Shortly thereafter, she took a position as an Operator with American Telephone and Telegraph Company until she met the love of her life, Basil Vetas (a returning Korean War hero and successful business entrepreneur), while attending the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Salt Lake City. They were soon married and began raising a family.
Bess was a model caretaker who carried with her a toughness to mentor five independent, successful children. This became her life. She completely dedicated her life to her husband, her children and later on her grandchildren until she could no more. She wanted her children to learn all about life so in their youth, she provided them lessons for skiing, ice-skating, art, classical music, tennis, swimming, and golf. Bess also became active with the Utah Tennis Association, managed a clothing department at ZCMI, assisted her husband with three businesses, and still found time to enjoy her garden. Her character was marked by fairness, stubbornness, courage, and willingness to love.
Despite battling memory loss in her later years, Bess never lost the charisma and joy of her youth, as she maintained many warm friendships and never failed to brighten every room. Bess will be remembered for her beauty, her charm, her amazing interest in all subjects and the joy she gave to her family and friends with an open heart.
Bess was preceded in death by her husband Basil Vetas in July 1988, her son Nick Vetas in January 2006, and her sister Kally Souvall Politis in 2007.
She is survived by her children; Eleni Vetas, Sam Vetas, George Vetas and his wife Tallie, and Ismene Vetas; her grandchildren Lt Col Jack Alexander Vetas and wife Heather and four children, Basil Vetas and Gordon Vetas (mother Linda Bult); and her siblings George Souvall and wife Mary and children, and Magdeline Souvall Chelemes and her husband Chris and children.
Bess's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff and health care workers on the front line risking their lives every day at The Ridge Senior Living in Salt Lake City along with their incredible hospice nurses, medical staff, and her doctors.
A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Transfiguration, Ogden Utah.
Interment Aultorest Memorial Park, Ogden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bess' memory to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Transfiguration, 674-42nd Street Ogden, Utah, 84403.
God grant Bess a grace-filled journey and rest in paradise. You have finished the race and left the world better than you found it. We love you and you will be missed dearly. May your memory be eternal.
Services under the care of Leavitt's Mortuary, Ogden, UT
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 20, 2020