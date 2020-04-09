Home

RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Viewing
Private
RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
Graveside service
Private
Memorial Lake Hills
Venna Dunn


1929 - 2020
Venna Dunn Obituary
Venna Dunn Born September 4, 1929 and died April 6, 2020 after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Venna is survived by her brother Sheldon Jensen, daughters Sandra (Jose) Delobel and Mara Lyn (Roni) Metzger, her son Paul (Sheri) Murdock, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Venna Passed away at home surrounded by her family.

Grandma was the leader of the family and the glue that held it all together. No one was beyond help or safe from a stern lecture if they deserved it. Grandma was always there for anyone who ever needed anything. She will be very missed.

A private viewing will be held on Wednesday April 8th, at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main Street, Bountiful, UT, followed by a private graveside service at Memorial Lake Hills in Salt Lake City.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 9, 2020
