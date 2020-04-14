|
Virginia Madsen Rhodes, our beloved mother and grandmother, died April 11, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with her daughter at her bedside. Virginia was born August 17, 1932, to Wallace J and Virginia Nichols Madsen Rhodes in Brigham City, Utah. She grew up in Brigham City and Salt Lake City, later moving to Pocatello, Idaho, with her parents. Virginia attended the University of Utah and earned a BA in Fine Arts in 1952. She later earned an MBA from UCLA in 1977.
Virginia married Robert Anthon Sargent on August 28, 1954. They had three children together; John Anthon, Anne Amanda, and Robert Wallace (who passed away as an infant in 1963). They later divorced. The family moved to Los Angeles California, where Virginia continued her art career. She worked as a freelance artist for Capitol Records drawing record covers, and South West Regional Labs drawing educational books. She painted commissioned portraits and illustrated stories and paper dolls for The Children's Friend Magazine. Virginia worked for Mattel Toys for 12 years in research and design as an artist and manager over such doll lines as Rainbow Brite and The Sunshine Family. She drew the signature of the doll character Barbie for more than a decade.
After retiring from Mattel in 1984, Virginia illustrated the songs in the orange section of the Children's Songbook of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She continued to illustrate stories and books and paper dolls. She also participated in the Wasatch Doll Club and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Virginia worked as a freelance video game designer in Salt Lake City for several years.
Virginia was active in the Latter-day Saints Church and held various callings. Her favorite calling was as the Relief Society president of the 21st North ward, as well as her temple callings. Virginia worked hard all her life and leaves a legacy of industry and mercy. She is survived by her two living children: John Anthon Sargent (Andrea) of Roy, Utah, and ""Amy"" Anne Amanda Schmutz (Fritz) of Idaho Falls Idaho, as well as 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Virginia died of causes incident to age. She was not affected by Covid 19, except for the inability to have a funeral. The family will have a private graveside service. Later in the year, this will be followed by a Celebration of Life Party, to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you donate to the University of Utah, either the Fine Arts Department (finearts.utah.edu/giving) or to KUED (kued.org), in her name.
Private Graveside Services will be held by the family. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, Brigham City, UT.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 14, 2020