|
|
Von Elias Adams passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home in Layton. He was born on May 8, 1931, the son of O'Keath Evans Adams and Hattie Harris Watt. He grew up in Layton and attended Davis High. He was a state champion wrestler for Davis High. He served in the US Navy from 1950 to 1954.
He married Etta Jo Ann King on March 6, 1954. They had four children, Lonnie and Lei Nani Adams, Vickie and Jon Child, Denise and Val King, Pat Robinson and Bret Bundrick, 14 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
He worked at Hill Air Force Base as a scheduler. He served on the Layton City Fire Department from 1960 to 1975. He also worked part-time as a TV repairman.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and later on, trips to his cabin in the Uintas. It was once said of him, that he could catch a fish in a toilet bowl.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Itha, Fern, LaRee, and his brothers; Dean, Evan and Val. His wife and four children survive him.
We wish to thank Brandon (grandson) and Vickie (daughter) for their love and care in his last days.
There will be no public services.
Cremation care entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 27, 2020