LAYTON -Wanda Leone Shumway passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2020. She was born to Leonard and Leone Adams Stott on December 19, 1932. She had fond memories of her childhood and growing up with the three brothers. She was raised in Clearfield and Layton, Utah where she attended Layton Elementary, North Davis Junior High and Davis High School, graduating in 1951.
She met her husband, William Henry Shumway, on a blind date and often joked that they were two fools in love. They were married on April 1, 1950 and were together for 59 years until his death on September 4, 2009. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They resided in Layton Utah where they raised their seven children.
She worked for the Davis School District lunch program and as the office manager at Layton Veterinary Hospital for 26 years. Due to her employment at the Veterinary hospital she introduced her family to a wide variety of pets.
She enjoyed spending time gardening, camping and socializing. Her favorite camping spot was Bear Lake. Later in her life she enjoyed camping near Quartzite, AZ spending the winters with their friends. Her and Bill enjoyed their association with the Breakfast Bunch, Over-the Hill gang and their Study Group. She also was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and a club she called the FAN (Friends and Neighbors) club which has been meeting and doing things together for over 62 years
.She was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings including Primary President, Young Women's President and Relief Society President. She also enjoyed singing in the ward choir and serving as a visiting teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband William, her daughter Cheryl Gocel (Ed), one grandchild and one great grandchild, her parents and brothers. Mom is the last sibling of her family and the last of Dad's side, what a reunion they are having.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Garcia, William Steven (Karen), Leonard Floyd (Peggy), Edward Gocel (Son-in-Law), Jeffery Dale (DeeAnn), Adam Kyle (Lisa) and Robert Stott (Michelle). She is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Andy Meacham and Angie Hoskins for the loving care and support for Mom. They are true angels in our eyes! We also would like to express gratitude to Symbii Home Health and Hospice for their love and care.
Due to the current state of affairs, the family will hold a private viewing Friday, April 17,2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 15, 2020