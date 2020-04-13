|
Wanda Lucille White returned home to her Father in Heaven on April 10, 2020 after a gradual decline in health due to causes incident to age. Wanda began life in Edgerton Wyoming, born November 30th, 1931, to Douglas J. Franklin and Avis Elzade (Croft). She graduated from High School in Red Lodge, Montana. And soon thereafter moved to Billings to work as a receptionist at Deaconess Hospital.
During this time Wanda's sister (Anita) and dad's brother (Robert) arranged for Jim and Wanda to meet at family gatherings. After a few dates Jim proposed to Wanda in February and they were married July 1, 1950.
Life's adventures and journey carried Wanda through many moves: from Edgerton to Bridger, Montana, to Red Lodge, to Billings, Butte, Glendive, and back to Billings; and the last half of life in Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights, and Bountiful.
Wanda was always looking for light and truth. She is the gospel pioneer for her entire posterity. She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Butte, Montana when her first child was two years old. "She led her husband and children to the Church, for which her posterity will be eternally grateful." As new converts to the church an early move of the young family took Jim and Wanda to a very small and struggling branch in Glendive Montana where she served in church callings in the Primary, Relief Society, and Sunday School, (all at the same time!)
Wanda was always surrounded by books on many subjects, but mostly about the gospel, the house of Israel, and history. She would spend her mornings taking care of the home; cooking, cleaning, and laundry; but the afternoons were reserved for study and reading; with a set of book-shelves in the front room, and a larger book-case downstairs, and several books stacked on her solid oak reading table. It is no wonder that she served as Ward Librarian for 20 plus years. Because of her dependability and devotion, Bishop after Bishop would keep her in charge of the Library!
Wanda magnified her earthly roles as wife and mother and grandmother. Just a few family memories and tributes are recorded here: "She was so natural and honest. She treated everyone with respect. No Pretense. Genuine, hardworking, open and always learning. Strong willed when necessary. Faithful daughter of God, Mother." "She will always be an example to me for how to live my life … I had lunch with them not to long ago, and grandpa was gently stroking her arm during the meal. It was such a beautiful gesture of love and I feel so grateful to have them as grandparents." "She always strove to complete her visits to ward members during the first Sunday of each month." "I will not be able to "consider the lilies of the field" without being fully aware that it is no wonder this was Grandma's favorite song. Her life was a testimony of the principles that are taught in this hymn."
Family and friends continue to post fond memories and photos at www.weremeber.com (search for Wanda Lucille Franklin White.)
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jay, her Sister Anita, and a grandson Forrest. Wanda is survived by her husband, her children Roger White (Kathleen), Jamie Hadlock (Dave), Nancie Mooy (Sandy), Nola Dill (Gary); her sister, Lila Bawdon; and 20 grandchildren, and 55 great-grandchildren.
We will all miss Wanda's love and will keep her in our hearts, until we meet again. There will be a graveside service for family members, this week. Interment at Bountiful City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 13, 2020