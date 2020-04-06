|
|
Warren Douglas Maynor passed away on March 30, 2020 after a short illness. Warren was born on January 16, 1931 to Marvin Silas Maynor and Bessie Mae Parker Maynor. He weighed only 3 ½ pounds, and because it was wintertime, his mother kept him warm by putting him in a shoe box behind the kitchen stove.
He was born in Princewick, West Virginia. His father worked for the coal mines, and for a time the family lived close to the mines. Later the family moved to Mabscott, West Virginia, were Warren grew up with his 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He attended the local grade, middle, and high schools.
When he was 17 years old his mother signed him up to enter the U.S. Army. There he spent the next five years of his life. He was in the military police, both in the United States and on the island of Guam, during the Korean War. While on Guam, the call came for his company to be sent to Korea, about May of 1951. So all but 60 of his group were called to go. Warren was one of the ones that stayed on Guam. All but the 60 of a company of about 200 left for Korea. The first week the company was there, 180 of the 200 were killed. Eighteen of the remaining twenty were wounded. Two men were remaining of the original 200, that came home from Guam. So, it would seem that Heavenly Father was keeping Warren safe for later purposes in his life.
While serving in the Army, Warren married his first wife, Genetta Belle Fox, on October 1, 1952. They had three children, Alan Carl, Carol Sue and Thelma Mae. Throughout their married life, Warren and Genetta lived in several locations, while Warren worked at different jobs. They finally ended up in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they were eventually divorced. At the time, Warren was working and traveling between Tonopah, Nevada and Las Vegas, where they lived.
On one of his trips by bus from Tonopah to Las Vegas during the Christmas time of 1972, he met his second wife-to-be. The divorce from Genetta was already being worked on. He sat down next to a young lady by the name of Maurine Homer. In their conversation Warren was telling Maurine about the landmarks along the way and happened to mention ""Mormon crossing"". Maurine asked Warren if he was a Mormon, to which he replied, ""yes"". And then she told him that she was also. They spent time together while Maurine was in Las Vegas, visiting her sister for the Christmas holiday, and that was the beginning of a long, loving relationship.
Warren was divorced from his first wife the following March of 1973, and he and Maurine were married on the 1st of September, 1973, in the St. George LDS Temple. Together they raised three children – Julie Ann, Gary Warren, and Joseph Douglas.
He now has 15 grandchildren from the 6 children and 8 great-grandchildren.
Warren had an easy-going personality. He was very kind and thoughtful and loved, and was loved by his children and grandchildren. He liked to tease them. He also had a sense of humor. Only once in a while would he get his dander up about something that really bothered him. He was always a hard worker and was constantly finding ways to take care of his family. He was a loving husband and bent over backwards to meet the needs of his wife and children.
He was baptized a member of the LDS Church in 1971. He was less active until meeting his second wife, Maurine. He served as Elders Quorum President and ward finance clerk for a total of about 33 years. He also had other callings interspersed along the way. He attended the temple when he could, and was a veil worker for a short time in both the St. George and Las Vegas temples.
He has left a wonderful legacy for his children and grandchildren. Many of his friends have spoken about the wonderful memories they have of Warren. He will be sorely missed by all.
Private services are being held in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 6, 2020