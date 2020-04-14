Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Centerville City Cemetery
650 East 400 South
Centerville, UT
Warren Danne Hughes


1948 - 2020
Warren Danne Hughes Obituary
Warren Danne Hughes passed away on Saturday April 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb 15, 1948 to Warren James & Emma Louise Hughes. He was 72 years old. He married Cathy Dee Gines on February 27, 1967. They have been married for 53 years. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. He was an Optician by trade and enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. He enjoying Gunsmithing and anything mechanical. His favorite place to travel was Yellowstone. He is survived by his wife & his four children, Shawn Hughes, Warren S. Hughes, Kristin (Bruce) Richardson, & Brent Hughes. He is also the grandfather to ten grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Centerville City Cemetery, 650 East 400 South, Centerville. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 14, 2020
