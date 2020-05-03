|
On April 22, 2020, Wayne Yeoman passed away after a difficult and painful battle with cancer at the age of 73. His sense of humor and outgoing nature will be missed by all who knew him. Even in the midst of these trials, he always proclaimed he was doing "Fantastic!" to the very end.
Wayne was born in Heber City, UT on November 18, 1946. He met Francell Peacock in Clearfield, Utah and they were sealed in the Ogden temple on September 20, 1978.
Wayne enjoyed hunting and fishing and served as a Boy Scout leader for many years. He created an extended family holiday get-together schedule, a tradition that carried on for dozens of years with many good memories. Wayne had a knack for gardening and the success of his vegetable garden and fruit trees was always impressive. Wayne's defining characteristic is that his life revolved around his family. One of the single most important things to Wayne was his service and callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had a great devotion and dedication to the gospel and set a prominent example for all around him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Neal Yeoman; his mother, Lola Maurine Yeoman; and his twin sister, Jayne Therianos.
He is survived by his wife, Francell and his five children: Jeffery (Tami), Boyd (Keri), Anastasia (Michael), Sara and Dawn (Wes), 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 3, 2020