More Obituaries for William Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Azra Wright Sr.


1938 - 2020
William Azra Wright Sr. Obituary
William Azra Wright Sr passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. William was born May 20, 1938 in Ogden, Utah to Welbourne and Lillian (Ferro) Wright.

He graduated from Ogden High School.

He married Karin Neumaier preceded him in death and Erika Liegert Annette Walcher which also preceded him in death.

William was an extremely Spiritual person.

He enjoyed the outdoors and nature.

He is survived by his daughter Debbie (David) Woods, his sons; William A Wright Jr, John (Carrie) Wright, Robert Wright, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. His sisters; Mary Chavez, Annette Waleheir, Kathy (Bart) Hyden, Teresa (Mark) Dellamore. His brothers; Steven (Lita) Wright and John (Becky) Wright.

He is preceded in death by 2 wives, his parents, and 2 brothers; Joseph and David Wright.

Cremation under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 11, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
