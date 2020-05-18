Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
634 E 200 South
Brigham City, UT 84302-2712
(435) 723-5236
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Brent "Bill" Jensen


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Brent "Bill" Jensen Obituary
William Brent (Bill) Jensen passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 15, 2020. He was born April 26, 1946 to Wilson Boyd (Bud) and Dorothy Jensen. He was raised and lived in Brigham City his entire life. The fourth of five children, Billy helped in the family grocery store adjacent to their home.

Following graduation from Box Elder High School in 1964, he started working at Hill Air Force Base. Most of his career was spent with Thiokol as a programmer and then systems analyst. He retired in 2005.

He married Vicki Cochran on November 15, 1968 in Brigham City. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden temple. They were blessed with three children: Andria, Brett & Monica.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved his time serving in the Brigham City temple until he had to give it up for medical reasons.

Bill was always active. He loved golf, tennis and pickleball. He also enjoyed walking, playing games with family, fishing and camping. We will miss his smile, his laugh and his warm presence.

We would like to thank his loving hospice workers from Integrity - Jody, Alexis, Eric & Jen, who went above and beyond, and all those that have shown love and support to the family during this time.

Bill is survived by his wife Vicki of 52 years, daughters Andria (Clenneth) Berry and Monica (Eric) Bottelberghe, daughter-in-law Joanna Jensen, 11 grandchildren and 1 great grand-daughter. He is also survived by two sisters Kaylene (Jerry) Nelson and Shaunna Sandersfeld.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Lynn and Phil and his son Brett.

A private family graveside service was held at the Brigham City Cemetery on Monday, May 18th.

In Bill's honor please spend precious time with loved ones or enjoy a game of pickleball.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Download Now