William (Bill) Russell Barrus, 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Bill was born June 15, 1931, in Cardston, Alberta, Canada, to William Marion and Reta Leone Worley Barrus. He grew up on the family farm in Woolford, a small community near Cardston. As the second oldest of 3 sisters and two brothers he learned to work hard and was fortunate to have a family who had a great love for each other.
During his accomplished career in the farming industry, he worked as an agronomist in the state of Washington and later retired at the University of Idaho, Aberdeen Research Station. His love of the land and farming came from a dedicated and hard-working father and mother. He learned how to work the soil so that it would produce abundantly. Bill was a skilled horseman and loved to ride. He had the cowboy spirit and was fearless. He would take a complex problem and solve it simply with mechanical ingenuity and determination along with bailing wire or a piece of rope.
Bill will best be remembered by all who met him for his quiet dignity. Everyone became a friend, no one was a stranger to him. His calm, peaceful nature put them at ease as they shared stories. He had a beautiful voice and would often break into song, a favorite hymn or western ballad. Sitting next to him in church was a delight as was receiving a singing birthday message. Bill's beliefs, honesty, and love for life and his family never wavered and he shared his beliefs confidently with all. He understood what mattered most in life. He lived with integrity and was true to himself. His three sons became the benefactors of his personal example along with the tutelage and nurturing of a loving mother and wife, JoAnn.
On April 5, 1955, he married JoAnn Broadhead in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They became the proud parents of three sons, Lee, Bart and Russ. After JoAnn passed away in 2014, Bill married Iveanne Kent on April 15, 2017. While only together for just a little over three years, they had an endearing and loving relationship as they cared for one another.
Bill was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in many leadership and service callings throughout his life. He loved missionary work the most and his gift of friendship served him well on several missions. As a young man, Bill served in the American Samoa Mission. He also served four missions with his wife, JoAnn, first to Rochester, NY, then twice to Martin's Cove, WY, and the fourth to Nauvoo, IL.
Bill is survived by his wife, Iveanne Kent, Fruit Heights, UT; three sons, William Lee (Trish) Barrus of Orem, UT, Bart Ken (Laura) Barrus of Newbury Park, CA, and Russell Duane (Betsy) Barrus of Ammon, ID; brother Dee (Lorna) Barrus, of Cardston, Alberta; sisters, Marie (Ross) Jensen of Spruce Grove, Alberta, Diane (Dee) Olsen of Leavitt, Alberta ; sister-in-law, Laura Barrus, of Cardston, Alberta, wife of Duane Barrus; and 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife JoAnn; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Bill Wynder; brother, Duane Barrus; daughter-in-law, Diane, first wife of William Lee Barrus.
A private family service will be held on Monday, May 4, 10:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Funeral services will also be live streamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. for others that would like to participate. A graveside service will follow in Brigham City, Utah. Interment will be in Brigham City Utah at the Brigham City Cemetery next to his wife JoAnn.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 2, 2020