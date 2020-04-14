|
William "Bill" Stephen Shoell was born January 2, 1936 in a beauty parlor in Ogden, Utah. He passed away Friday April 10, 2020 peacefully at home. He was the son of Phillip Edwin Shoell and Zella Bunnell. He lived in Ogden until his teens when they moved to Tacoma, Washington.
He joined the navy in March 1953 and served on the destroyer, USS Sprosten, He served in the Korean War. Returned to live in So Ogden where he met his wife, Mary Margaret Pence. They married January. 9, 1959 and were sealed in the Logan Temple February 15, 1963. They lived in Clearfield forty years, Syracuse 10 years, Salt Lake 5 years and Layton the last 4 years.
He worked at Hill Air Force Base as a Mechanic on the Minuteman and Titan missiles. He retired from HAFB January 1990. He served as union President with AFGE on the base for 8 years. After his retirement he worked part time at Super Wash in Clearfield, Kaysville and Farmington until February 2011.
He transferred from Navy reserves to the Air Force reserves June 1964. He became a load master on a C119 and then a C124 and finally the C141 accumulating over 5000 flying hours, retiring from the US Air Force December 1995.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He faithfully served many callings. Some were Scoutmaster, referee for church sports, a councilor in the Bishopric for 2 bishops, a stake clerk, and an assistant ward clerk. He served even from his sick bed until it was longer possible.
He was kind and a good example to his children and grandchildren. We will miss the stories he told and his humor. He was always a kidder to the end.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Betty. He is survived by his wife, Mary, one son, Stephen (Cindy) Shoell , 3 daughters, Sharalee (David) Lundstrom, Patti (Jack) Later, Heidi (John)Wescott, 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Phillp Shoell and his sister Jean Francis and his cousin Sue Carter.
We would like to give thanks to the IHC hospice nurse and the other caregivers for the compassionate service and care they gave to him.
Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 14, 2020