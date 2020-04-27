|
|
On Thursday, April 23, 2020 Wilma Clauson Keyes, age 80, of Syracuse, Utah completed her earthly life. Wilma battled her health challenges for many years, finally succumbing to a bout of pneumonia. We're confident her spirit had a joyful reunion with her parents and two of her three children who preceded her in death.
Wilma was born November 5, 1939 to Melville and Ruby (North) Clauson in Brigham City, Utah. She was the oldest, a sister to three younger brothers. Wilma graduated from Ogden High School in June of 1957 and married Thomas Keyes the following August. Tom and Wilma began their lives together in Ogden and also lived in New York, Colorado and Northern California. Wilma loved to travel and, because of Tom's job relocations with the IBM Corporation, was able to visit 46 of the 50 United States. She loved to share travel tidbits and advice.
Wilma had a deep love for her family. Upon Tom's retirement, he and Wilma moved to Las Vegas and then Utah to share in activities and successes of grandchildren and children. As a result, they attended many recitals and graduations. Wilma was a gifted seamstress, organizer, exceptional cook and kept a pristine, orderly and welcoming house. She made every holiday a special occasion with cards and gifts and had a talent to never miss a birthday, anniversary or get-well wish by sending a hand-written note in a special chosen greeting card. Wilma was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and used her talents to serve exceptionally well. She spent many hours on family history and honored her ancestors and family by arranging flowers to put on gravesites.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, by her son Michael (Julie) Keyes, by one grandson and six granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, her daughter, Lauri Coffey (2005) and her son, Kenneth Keyes (2017).
No public viewing or funeral will be held because of the Covid-19 virus restrictions. Interment will be at the Syracuse City Cemetery with services provided by Russon Brothers Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 27, 2020