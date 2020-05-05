Home

Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Farmington City Cemetery
More Obituaries for Wyatt Garrison
Wyatt Garrison


1996 - 2020
Wyatt Garrison Obituary
Our hearts are broken. . .
Wyatt Gus Garrison, our beloved son and brother, passed away May 1, 2020. Born April 23, 1996 to Ben and Patti Garrison.
He is survived by his mother, Patti Garrison and his brother, Ryan Oliverson.
Wyatt made friends easily and treasured those friendships. We will always remember how he made us laugh. He liked to cook and was good at it. He loved to go to RAVE concerts and be with his friends.
Wyatt was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church.
Wyatt's time with us was short, but we will always remember the good times and hold those memories close to our hearts. May his memory be eternal.
Graveside services will be at Farmington City Cemetery, May 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help pay for Wyatt's funeral services can be sent to Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful or to his GoFundMe account.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 5, 2020
