|
|
Yvonne Howard Foulger, age 92, passed away Thursday morning, April 23, 2020, at home surrounded by family. The oldest of two daughters born to Frank and Eva Howard, Yvonne was born on August 1, 1927 in Ogden, Utah. She attended Ogden High School and later the University of Utah in Salt Lake City where she graduated with a degree in education. Yvonne was known to fervently sing the words to ""Ogden Will Shine Tonight"" or ""Utah Man Sir"" whenever she could.
She met her love John at a soda shop on the University of Utah campus and soon fell in love. After graduating from the University of Utah, Yvonne spent one year teaching school at Granger High school before marrying John in June of 1951 and moving to southern California. For the next several years Yvonne and John went on to have four sons and one daughter and settled in Santa Rosa in Northern California. This was their home for the next several decades.
On March 24, 1979, Yvonne unexpectedly became a widow when her beloved John passed away suddenly. She transitioned during this time from being a full-time homemaker to teaching business and ESL at Lewis Adult School in Santa Rosa for many years after.
A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Yvonne served in many capacities in the Santa Rosa 2nd Ward. Her family was the most important thing to her and Yvonne loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She went on to serve a mission in London and Paris and then moved from Northern California to Salt Lake City when she returned home from her mission. She enjoyed her condo in Utah overlooking the Salt Lake Temple for many years and was thrilled to ""leave a light on"" and prepare a bed for family members and visitors who would stop in to say hello.
Her later years were filled with hours of volunteer service, dancing the nights away, and singing with her friends in the Capital Hill First Ladies Choir (also known as The Groovin Grannies). Yvonne loved to go for car rides and see the world. She found great beauty and joy in the clouds, trees and landscapes wherever she was. It was not uncommon to find a Hershey chocolate bar or half of a Whopper Jr. tucked safely into her purse. Chocolate was a bonafide food group according to Yvonne and her motto was often ""Life is short, eat dessert first!""
She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Gregory H. Foulger (Carma) of Mesa, AZ, Reven Foulger of Santa Rosa, CA, Jeffrey J. Foulger (Kim) of Mesa, AZ, Bradley T. Foulger of Costa Rica, and Matthew F. Foulger (Rebecca) of Hyrum, UT, 27 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren with more on the way. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will dearly miss her.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 26, 2020