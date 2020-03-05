|
Amy susan reed
Born: March 1, 1969; Dixon
Died: March 2, 2020; Dixon
DIXON â€" Amy Susan Reed, 51, of Dixon, passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home in Dixon, IL, surrounded by her family. She worked as a dental assistant for 17 years, with Dr. Joe Kerwin, DDS and Dr. Jack Crisham, DMD, prior to her retirement.
Amy was born March 1, 1969, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Slonsky) Marsh. She married Matthew Reed on June 10, 2000, in Dixon IL. Amy was a member of the "Drowned Rats" Book Club, she enjoyed shopping and was a collector of shoes and purses. She loved being outside and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Matthew Reed of Dixon; one daughter, Lindsey (Lucas) Fiorini of Sterling; mother, Mary Ann Marsh of Dixon; two brothers, Edward (Cynthia Jones) Marsh of Rochelle, Gordon Marsh of Sterling; one sister, Audrey (Bill) Brooks of Dixon; three grandchildren, Kaleb, Cameron and Gwendolynn Fiorini; many nieces and nephews.
Amy was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Leroy Marsh. Visitation will be from 11:30 am until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd, with Rev. Paul Sheley, from Oneighty Church of Sterling, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL.
A memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in the Ogle County News on Mar. 5, 2020