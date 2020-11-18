1/
Barry Mackey
Barry Mackey

Died: November 10, 2020

DUVALL, Wash. - On Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 Barry Mackey, loving husband, brother, and father of two passed away at the age of 66.

Barry was born in Freeport, IL to John and Vera (Haas) Mackey. He grew up in Brookville, IL. He graduated Polo High School in 1972. He joined the United States Air Force, retiring after 26 years of service, with honors. Barry had a vivid passion for life, and he was protective, delightful, wise, and the most honest man you ever met. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and unbound humor.

Barry was preceded in death by his beloved parents; two brothers, little Johnny and Todd; and his sister, Tina.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn from Washington; daughters, Sydney and Samantha from Texas; one granddaughter and two grandsons; brothers, Kevin (Helen) from Freeport, Joseph (Cindy) from West Virginia, and Brett (Susan) from Mt. Morris; sisters, Rita from Orangeville, Jenny from Kirkland, Wanda (Dennis) from Florida, LaDonna (David) from Dixon, and Lorena (Roger) from Florida; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation rites have been recorded. Barry will have a full military service in Washington state.


Published in Ogle County News on Nov. 18, 2020.
