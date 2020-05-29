Bessie E. 'Bess' Brantner
Born: February 24, 1938; Big Piney, Missouri
Died: May 21, 2020; Crystal River, Florida
BYRON – Bessie E. "Bess" Brantner, 82, died suddenly on May 21, 2020, at Crystal River, Florida.
She was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Big Piney, Missouri, the daughter of Leslie and Martha Anna (Robbins) Lee. Bess graduated from Sauk Valley College.
She married Stevan C. Brantner at St. Bride's Episcopal Church in Oregon.
Bess was a retired captain from the Ogle County Sheriff's Department where she had worked for 29 years. She was a lifelong member of the St. Bride's Episcopal Church in Oregon.
Bess loved to travel and enjoyed telling of her worldly exploits visiting her children when they lived overseas.
She was an avid garage saler and loved a good bargain. She enjoyed bingo and watching reality television.
Her infectious smile and quick wit endeared her to everyone she met. She had a kind heart and was a warm and giving individual.
She was predeceased by her parents Leslie and Anna Lee, three brothers; Robert Lee, Russell Lee, and Ray Lee; two sisters; Maxine Dougan and Pauline Zeigler.
Bess is survived by her husband Stevan Brantner of Byron, daughter Jan (Jazz) Jaser of Inverness, Florida, son Brad (Dena) Teasdale of Spring Hill, Kansas, brother Harvey (Ruth) Lee of Drexel, Missouri, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held with the Rev. Eldred George pastor of the St. Bride's Episcopal Church of Oregon, officiating at the Byron Cemetery in Byron.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic no visitation will be held.
Visit www.farrellhollandgale.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Ogle County News on May 29, 2020.