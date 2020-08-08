1/1
BIll B. Becker
Bill B. Becker

Born: August 11, 1929; Marseilles

Died: August 6, 2020; Sterling

OREGON - Bill B. Becker, 90, longtime Oregon resident, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Rock River Hospice Home, Sterling.

He was born August 11, 1929 in Marseilles, IL, the son of Howard and Valdean (Marks) Becker. He married Mary Anne Robertson September 15, 1950. Bill graduated from Oregon High School with the class of 1948 and served in the Army National Guard in Dixon. He worked many years at Kable Printing in Mt. Morris, where he served his apprenticeship in photo engraving, and for 34 years at Blackhawk Engraving and Combined Communications in Oregon, retiring in 1994. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Oregon.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Mary Anne Becker of Oregon; sons, Barry (Kathy) Becker of Oconomowoc, WI, Howard (Nancy) Becker of Oregon and Randy Becker of Mt. Morris; daughter, Val (Dan) Herriot of Oregon; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Rachael Hardesty.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service was held at Byron Cemetery.

Memorials in Bill's name may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home, Sterling.

farrellhollandgale.com


Published in Ogle County News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
110 South Seventh Street
Oregon, IL 61061
(815) 732-7272
