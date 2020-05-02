Bobby L. Bull



Born: November 27, 1936; Perryville, Arkansas



Died: April 28, 2020; Oregon



OREGON – Bobby L. Bull passed away April 28, 2020 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL.



He was born November 27, 1936 to Lawrence and Iva Bull at Perryville, AR. He married Betty Lincoln on June 26, 1956 in Rockford, IL and they raised four boys in Rockford and Forreston before eventually retiring in Pecatonica.



Bob held several jobs throughout his life, most notably Dwyer's Redi-Mix and 25+ years at Kable News in Mt. Morris.



Bob is survived by his wife Betty; sons, Alan (Kathy), Larry, and Jeff (Becky); seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack and Johnnie; sisters, Ruth Maxwell, Berniece Maxwell, Doris McNatt and Joyce Lassiter; great-granddaughter, April; and son, David.



No services are planned.



Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL.





