Brian H. Ely
Born: October 18, 1956; Kewanee
Died: May 23, 2020; Peoria
TOULON – Brian H. Ely, 63, of Toulon, went to be with his Lord Jesus Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. at UnityPoint Methodist in Peoria.
Brian was born on October 18, 1956 in Kewanee, IL, the son of Harold and MaryAnn Ely. He married Marilyn Folkers on September 21, 1980. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jarod and Tenneille Ely, and Ethan Ely, both of Toulon; one daughter, Jenna and Matthew Bennett of Houston, TX; his five grandchildren, Hunter, Jonathan, Lydia, Ariella, and Esma; his father, Harold and Barb of Toulon; parents-in-law, Harold and Joyce Folkers of Polo; and two sisters, Melanie (Tom) Boudreau and Lorene (Stan) Foglesong of Toulon.
He was preceded in death by his mother, MaryAnn Ely; and his son, Bradon Ely.
Brian attended West Jersey Grade School, Toulon High School class of 1974, and in 1978 graduated from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana with a degree in Ag Econ. He farmed with his father for 40 years along with full time crop adjusting for 13 of those years. As a young farmer, he was an IL County Fair Ag Inspector, sold Archer Oil and Great Lakes Seed Corn. He loved his family, vegetable garden, livestock, attending his children?s many school/sporting events, family fun at Oak Run, family genealogy, Wheel of Fortune, and Fox News. Brian was an 8-gallon blood donor. He was a numbers guy, loved working with finances and could quickly recite dates of significance. He was also involved with many community groups: Soil and Water board, Pork Producers, Elmira Mutual Board for 17 years and President for the last 3 years. He was West Jersey Township Clerk for over 20 years, Township Assessor, and on the West Jersey Cemetery Board. He attended Toulon United Methodist Church, Riverside Community Church Peoria, and a founder of The Gathering Church in 2017. He also was involved in numerous ministries and Bible studies through the years.
A vehicle visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming at 101 S. Galena Ave. A funeral service will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Pastor John King will officiate. Burial will be in West Jersey Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bradon Ely Scholarship or The Gathering Church.
Condolences may be left at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Ogle County News on May 29, 2020.