1/
Carl Raymond Petty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl 'Bud' Raymond Petty

Born: March 16, 1943; Chicago

Died: June 21, 2020; Cherry Valley, California

CHERRY VALLEY, California – Carl "Bud" Raymond Petty passed away at his home in Cherry Valley, California on June 21, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 16, 1943. His family moved to Mt. Morris before he was school age. He graduated from Mt. Morris High School in 1960, and served in the United States Army, stationed in Alaska. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Platteville and also Rockford College.

Carl was a warm-weather fan and loved to golf, so he moved his family to California in 1978 where he could play the courses year-round! A yearly highlight was returning home every July 4th for the Lyle Towns Old Home Week Golf Tournament and the class reunions!

Graveside services will be held on August 4th at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogle County News on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved