Carl 'Bud' Raymond PettyBorn: March 16, 1943; ChicagoDied: June 21, 2020; Cherry Valley, CaliforniaCHERRY VALLEY, California – Carl "Bud" Raymond Petty passed away at his home in Cherry Valley, California on June 21, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.He was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 16, 1943. His family moved to Mt. Morris before he was school age. He graduated from Mt. Morris High School in 1960, and served in the United States Army, stationed in Alaska. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Platteville and also Rockford College.Carl was a warm-weather fan and loved to golf, so he moved his family to California in 1978 where he could play the courses year-round! A yearly highlight was returning home every July 4th for the Lyle Towns Old Home Week Golf Tournament and the class reunions!Graveside services will be held on August 4th at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.