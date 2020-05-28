Cindy S. Copeland
Cindy S. Copeland

Born: September 6, 1951; Dixon

Died: May 25, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Cindy Sue Copeland, 68, of Dixon, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home.

Cindy was born Sept. 6, 1951, in Dixon, the daughter of William and Arlene (Monk) Doyle.  On May 21, 1985, in Dixon, she was united in marriage to Jim Copeland. Cindy was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Dixon, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Jim; sister, Sandy Lancaster; brothers, Ronnie (Tammy) Doyle of Rockford, George Doyle of Dixon, Jeff (Joyce) Doyle of Rock Falls; and her favorite niece, Stephanie Gilberto.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

A private graveside service was held at Haldane Cemetery in Polo.

Visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com to send condolences.


Published in Ogle County News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
