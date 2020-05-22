Clarence D. Baker
Clarence D. Baker

Born: March 26, 1947

Died: May 13, 2020

SUMMERDALE, Ala. – Clarence David Baker, age 73 of Summerdale, AL, formerly of Mt. Morris, IL, passed away May 13, 2020.

He was born on March 26, 1947 in Dixon, IL to Clarence and Alice Baker. He was a loving husband, a cherished father and a mentor to his grandchildren. He was a wonderful man who did anything for anyone, with a heart of gold and will be missed by many. He married Deborah (Diehl) Baker on Sept. 13, 1969 and had two daughters, Lisa (Chuck) Petree of Foley, AL and Christie (Mark) Meador of Sterling, IL.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alice Baker; sister-in-law, Cheryl Diehl; brother-in-law, Virgil Williams; son-in-law, Allen Scott Barnes; and nephew Ron Baker.

Dave graduated SIU with a degree in auto mechanics. He also worked for Harrison Chevrolet, Watts Publishing Company and Pinecrest Manor as a maintenance manager until his retirement. He was a member of the Lighthouse United Methodist Church in Oregon, IL. He loved his motorcycle rides, enjoyed camping and family vacations. Dave loved his family more than life itself.

Dave was survived by his wife, Deborah Baker; daughters, Lisa (Chuck) Petree and Christie (Mark) Meador; grandchildren, Zach (Carley) Hagemann and Christopher Hagemann; brother, Joe (Marian) Baker; sister-in-law, Shelly Williams; brother-in-law, James Diehl; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are by Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, Hwy 59 Robertsdale AL.

www.mackfuneral.com


Published in Ogle County News on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Funeral Home & Crematory
22154 State Hwy 59
Robertsdale, AL 36567
251-947-7781
