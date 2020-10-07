1/1
Dale B. Hall
Dale B. Hall

Born: December 31, 1942; Highland Park

Died: September 28, 2020; Rockford

POLO – Dale B. Hall passed away at Swedish American Hospital after a short illness.

He was the son of Monroe and Dorothy (deceased 1972) Hall and stepson of Nancy Hall.

Dale married Louise M Landreth on June 27, 1964. He is survived by Louise and children, Cheryl Smith, Douglas Hall, Glenn (Wendy) Hall and Andrew Hall. Grandchildren are Cristina(Justin) Buskohl, Aaron (Katie) Smith, Michael Smith, Brianna, Brock, and Brant Hall. There are six great grandchildren.

Dale was the Polo High School counselor and a coach from 1967 to 2002. He taught 2 years and was athletic director for 1 year. He also was the Student Council adviser. He enjoyed coaching football for 37 years. He coached basketball for 8 years, and kept the scorebook at basketball games for many years.

Dale was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church for 55 years.

There will be a private funeral Mass on October 10.

Visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com to sign Dale's guest book and share a memory.

Donations may be sent to the Polo School Foundation.


Published in Ogle County News on Oct. 7, 2020.
