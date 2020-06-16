Darlene M. Lehne
Born: October 30, 1934
Died: June 14, 2020
FREEPORT – Darlene M. Lehne, 85, of Freeport, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Manor Court.
Darlene was born October 30, 1934 in Harper, Illinois, the daughter of Carl and Della (Bocker) Schmidt. She married Robert E. Lehne November 12, 1955 in Mount Sterling, Illinois. Mr. Lehne passed away October 15, 1996. Darlene worked as a registered nurse for many years. She was a member of St. Wendel Catholic Church.
Surviving are two sons, Steve Lehne of Freeport and David (Jodie) Lehne of Byron; daughter, Susan (David) Tuell of Freeport; and five grandchildren, Megan (Shawn) Loomis, Lawrence Tuell, Katelyn Tuell, Emily Lehne, and Ellie Lehne. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Homer Schmidt; and daughter-in-law, Julie Lehne.
Family services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Father Michael Bolger will officiate. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
A memorial has been established in Darlene's memory.
Please sign her guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in Ogle County News on Jun. 16, 2020.