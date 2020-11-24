Darrell J. BauerBorn: October 25, 1932Died: November 21, 2020OREGON – Darrell James Bauer, of Oregon, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 88 with his wife by his side.He was born October 25, 1932 in Lima, WI the son of August and Catherine (Bauer) Bauer. Darrell and Cleo Scharr met at their favorite dance hall. They were married August 6, 1955 in Lima and celebrated their 65th anniversary this year. Nine children are blessed to have them as parents: Jeff (deceased), Trudy (Mike) Whalen, Todd (Roxanne) Bauer, Cathy Wehmhoefer, Suzanne (Steve) Rypkema, James (Wendy) Bauer, Tony (Monette) Bauer, Brent Bauer and Bob Palmer. Add 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, their home was always filled with fun, laughter, tears and lots of love. He was as proud of his family as they are of him.Darrell was a gifted handyman, mechanic, hunter and jack of all trades. He really enjoyed sharing those gifts with his children and grandchildren. He loved fishing and telling stories about all of his adventures. Some of those adventures happened while he served as a soldier in the US Army. Darrell was a truck driver for many years. His CB radio handle was "Popcorn" because Cleo would make popcorn for his road trips every night. He worked at Quebcor Printing for 17 years before he retired in 1998. Darrell loved to have fun. His sense of humor was still sharp. But more than that, Darrell was a man of faith, a kind, gentle, do anything for you man. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Oregon.Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Cleo, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Glenn (Laura) Bauer; sisters-in-law: Erika Bauer, Darlene C. Bauer, Zeldean Paskiewicz; brother-in-law, Rick (Marie) Scharr; and numerous nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by his parents; son, Jeff; four sisters; and five brothers.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Oregon with Rev. Joseph Naill, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Oregon.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.