David Westfall
David Westfall

Born: September 13, 1934; Oneonta, New York

Died: July 2, 2020; Dixon

OREGON – David Westfall, 85, of Oregon. passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at KSB Hospital in Dixon after a short illness.

David was born Sept 13, 1934 in Oneonta, New York to Ernest and Carolyn Westfall.

He graduated from Oneonta Senior High School. David served in the United States Army and graduated from the University of Missouri and from Penn State University.

David loved the outdoors and was active with the Boy Scouts. He was also active in his church.

He is survived by his wife Gail of 65 years; son Marty; daughter Jennifer; grandchildren Jason, Travis and Chelsea; and great grandchildren Chance and Miranda.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Daysville Cemetery, Oregon.

A drive-thru visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in Daysville Cemetery.

Finch Funeral Home, 405 E Hitt, Mt. Morris, is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in Ogle County News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Finch Funeral Home
405 E Hitt St
Mount Morris, IL 61054
(815) 734-6156
