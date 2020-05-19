My condolences to Steve, Jane and the rest of the family. Dawn you were one of the most unique, generous, loving, caring, ladies I have ever met. You had a huge heart and always were willing to help someone in need. You always knew what to say when someone was down. You blessed so many children and people in so many different ways. Your kindness your smile your laughter your tears will forever be a part of me. I am grateful to God that I had a true friend like you. I will never forget the advice or a pep talks you gave me when I really needed them. You did Gods work here on earth, but he needed you to help with his little angels. It's not goodbye my dearest friend it's, I'll see you again one day...

Joe Lopez

Friend