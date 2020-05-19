Dawn Considine-Brechon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn l. Considine-Brechon

Born: May 7, 1954

Died: May 12, 2020

DIXON – The family of Dawn L. Considine-Brechon have the honor to share with you some of the life of this extraordinary woman we were lucky enough to call mom, grandmother, sister, daughter, wife, and friend. Dawn Lynn Freeman, of Dixon, was born to V. Clair and Jane Freeman on May 7th, 1954. On May 12, 2020, Dawn transitioned from an angel on earth to one in heaven, while surrounded with much love from family.

Dawn lived her life to the fullest and her memory will live in the hearts of those who survive her, including her mother, Jane Freeman; husband, Steve Brechon; her children, Kendra Considine (Eric Collier), Kasey (Dana) Considine, Krystal Considine (Tim Bruce), Laura Pryor, Misty, Sarah, Cyndel, Adrian, Ashely, Allie, Kassie, and Lyndsey Considine, Jilysa Daehler, and Jaime Dir; grandchildren, Makenna Considine, Nolan Farster, Kya and Mattea Collier, Delaney and Braxton Bruce, Kainan, Annelise, and Clare Considine, Morgan, Alyssa, Zandary, Walter, and Desiree; sisters, Dianne (Jim) Henderson of Salem, SC and Debra Oltmans of Benton, AR, and sister-in-law, Connie Freeman of Rock Falls, and many other beloved children and grandchildren that she opened her heart and home to.

She is predeceased by her father, V. Clair Freeman; brother, Daniel Freeman; and brother-in-law, David Oltmans.

Dawn spent the first part of her adult life being a homemaker to her children. She also had many different jobs including working at The Dixon Theater, Park board Commissioner, and eventually retiring as a Correctional officer. Dawn enjoyed playing and coaching softball, various forms of karate, and teaching self-defense.

Dawn was incredible, courageous, fun-loving, and gave selflessly of herself for others. She had one of the fullest hearts and loved not only her own children but other mothers? children as well. She opened her heart and home to many children. Her purpose in life was fulfilled by giving love to many whom had been without such nurturing care. Dawn loved to vacation and had provided many people the opportunity to have new experiences through traveling. Her children and those whose lives she impacted are her legacy. She shared her unconditional love endlessly with her grandchildren who always brought a smile to her face. Those that knew her learned from her that there is nothing stronger than a mother?s love. Dawn has left our world a better place, will stay in our hearts for all of eternity, and will always be an inspiration for us to view the world through the eyes of a child.

Please save the date tentatively on June 13 for a celebration of life for Dawn. More information to follow on Krystal?s Facebook page.

Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogle County News on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 16, 2020
My condolences to Steve, Jane and the rest of the family. Dawn you were one of the most unique, generous, loving, caring, ladies I have ever met. You had a huge heart and always were willing to help someone in need. You always knew what to say when someone was down. You blessed so many children and people in so many different ways. Your kindness your smile your laughter your tears will forever be a part of me. I am grateful to God that I had a true friend like you. I will never forget the advice or a pep talks you gave me when I really needed them. You did Gods work here on earth, but he needed you to help with his little angels. It's not goodbye my dearest friend it's, I'll see you again one day...
Joe Lopez
Friend
May 15, 2020
Dawn's family will be in my thoughts and prayers. I met here when we were students at Sauk. I admired her generosity, energy, and desire to make the world better. I will miss her smile.
Margaret Tyne
May 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to Steve and the entire family in the temporal loss of Dawn. But she continues on in the arms of her Maker.
Paul Smith
Friend
May 15, 2020
I am so thankful to have met this awesome lady. She truly had a big heart and a purpose in life when it came to children. I will definently miss our check ins. Prayers for strength for the family.
Erika Hannah
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved