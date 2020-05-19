Dawn l. Considine-Brechon
Born: May 7, 1954
Died: May 12, 2020
DIXON – The family of Dawn L. Considine-Brechon have the honor to share with you some of the life of this extraordinary woman we were lucky enough to call mom, grandmother, sister, daughter, wife, and friend. Dawn Lynn Freeman, of Dixon, was born to V. Clair and Jane Freeman on May 7th, 1954. On May 12, 2020, Dawn transitioned from an angel on earth to one in heaven, while surrounded with much love from family.
Dawn lived her life to the fullest and her memory will live in the hearts of those who survive her, including her mother, Jane Freeman; husband, Steve Brechon; her children, Kendra Considine (Eric Collier), Kasey (Dana) Considine, Krystal Considine (Tim Bruce), Laura Pryor, Misty, Sarah, Cyndel, Adrian, Ashely, Allie, Kassie, and Lyndsey Considine, Jilysa Daehler, and Jaime Dir; grandchildren, Makenna Considine, Nolan Farster, Kya and Mattea Collier, Delaney and Braxton Bruce, Kainan, Annelise, and Clare Considine, Morgan, Alyssa, Zandary, Walter, and Desiree; sisters, Dianne (Jim) Henderson of Salem, SC and Debra Oltmans of Benton, AR, and sister-in-law, Connie Freeman of Rock Falls, and many other beloved children and grandchildren that she opened her heart and home to.
She is predeceased by her father, V. Clair Freeman; brother, Daniel Freeman; and brother-in-law, David Oltmans.
Dawn spent the first part of her adult life being a homemaker to her children. She also had many different jobs including working at The Dixon Theater, Park board Commissioner, and eventually retiring as a Correctional officer. Dawn enjoyed playing and coaching softball, various forms of karate, and teaching self-defense.
Dawn was incredible, courageous, fun-loving, and gave selflessly of herself for others. She had one of the fullest hearts and loved not only her own children but other mothers? children as well. She opened her heart and home to many children. Her purpose in life was fulfilled by giving love to many whom had been without such nurturing care. Dawn loved to vacation and had provided many people the opportunity to have new experiences through traveling. Her children and those whose lives she impacted are her legacy. She shared her unconditional love endlessly with her grandchildren who always brought a smile to her face. Those that knew her learned from her that there is nothing stronger than a mother?s love. Dawn has left our world a better place, will stay in our hearts for all of eternity, and will always be an inspiration for us to view the world through the eyes of a child.
Please save the date tentatively on June 13 for a celebration of life for Dawn. More information to follow on Krystal?s Facebook page.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Ogle County News on May 19, 2020.