Dean thomas cunningham
Born: May 5, 1945; in Dixon, IL
Died: Nov. 30, 2019; in Roseville, CA
Dean Thomas Cunningham, 74, passed away November 30 2019, at his home in Roseville, California.
He was born May 5, 1945, in Dixon, Illinois, to John T. Cunningham, Jr. and Annabel (Stauffer) Cunningham. Growing up in rural Polo, Dean was a 1962 graduate of Polo CommunityHigh School, attending National Science Foundation summer programs atthree different colleges. Dean earned a BS from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1966. Immediately following his graduation, hejoined Union Carbide Corporation (Linde Division, Praxair) for a life-long career, retiring in 1999. His work was briefly interruptedin 1967-1969 by his Army military service; subsequent workassignments took him to both U.S. coasts, Geneva, Switzerland, and Milan, Italy. These changing locations inspired his retirementtravels, cruising to and experiencing many different countries aroundthe world with family and friends.A life-long sports fan, Dean was an avid supporter of the UW Badgers and the MiamiDolphins. Living in California, he also found Bay Area pro teams to be entertaining and held season tickets for the Oakland Raiders. In his early retirement, he traveled to Arizona for MLB spring training. For many years, Dean played for the Sun City Roseville Sr Softball Club, relishing the activity, camaraderie, and their outstandingwon-loss record! Dean's retirement also allowed him to pay closerattention to cultivating beautiful roses and Italian heirloomtomatoes. Still a little "farm boy" left in him!
Survivors include Dean's wife, Nancy; his daughters, Jennifer and Alyssa Cunningham(Chicago, area) and son Michael (Kathleen) Cunningham (Chicago and Lake Tahoe, NV); Nancy's son Christopher (Kathy) Derner, (Spanaway, WA) and daughter Kim (Veikko) Meilonen (Lockport, NY); and five grandchildren: Michael (Gerilyn), Zachary (Melissa), Veikko, Megan, and Jenna. Also surviving are Dean's sisters: Carolyn Cunningham Hillsten (Ken), Orange, TX and Sylvia Cunningham Howell (Thomas),West Lafayette, IN; and nephews Kevin (Catherine) Hillsten, Alex (Priscilla Goble) Howell and Tony (Allison) Howell.
Dean was predeceased by his parents and two nieces: Denise Hillsten Taylorand Monica Elizabeth Howell.
Expressions ofsympathy or condolences may be shared with the family through PoloFamily Funeral Home: [email protected]
A hometown memorycelebration may be scheduled in the spring.
Any memorial contributions may be made in Dean's name/PCHS Class of 1962: PoloCommunity Schools Foundation, Polo Unit #222, 100 South Union Avenue, Polo, IL, 61064.#, 61064.
Published in the Ogle County News on Mar. 6, 2020