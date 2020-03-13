|
|
Debby L. Rosenbalm
Born: Aug. 4, 1957; Oregon
Died: March 3, 2020; Oregon
OREGON Debby L. Rosenbalm, age 62, of Oregon, died on March 3, 2020, in her home.
Debby was born August 4, 1957 in Oregon, IL, the daughter of Elwood Bud Rosenbalm & Louise (Horner) Hartle. She was raised by Bud and Doris Rosenbalm.
She was independent, strong willed, beautiful, kind, head-strong, hard-working, loved her family and friends, and had a heart of gold.
Debby is survived by her mother, Doris Rosenbalm, Oregon, IL; children, Vallerie (Arthur) Garcia, Hemet, CA, Jason (Jessika) Fellenz, Phoenix, AZ, and Alysha (Brandon) Bonsall, Surprise, AZ; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Danny, Danna, D.R., and Dawn Rosenbalm; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father; mother, Louise; and her longtime significant other, Randy Stone.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in Finch Funeral Home, 405 East Hitt, Mt.Morris, IL. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Plainview Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Published in the Ogle County News on Mar. 13, 2020