Donna M. Black Page
Donna M. Black Page

Born: March 11, 1929

Died: May 12, 2020

FREEPORT – Donna M. Black Page, 91, formerly of Forreston and Baileyville, died Tuesday May 12, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital.

Donna was born March 11, 1929 in Byron, Illinois, the daughter of John and Marie (Magne) Hanna. She married John Black January 22, 1949. Mr. Black passed away January 28, 1987. Donna then married Henry R. Page Sr. October 12, 2002. Mr. Page died January 4, 2013. Donna was a 1947 graduate of Polo High School. She was a member of Forreston Reformed Church. Donna worked at both the Pitt Restaurant and Diane's Cafe. She enjoyed gardening and playing cards, particular 42 cards. Donna's family was a particularly important part of her life.

Surviving are her son, Lee (Christine) Black of Forreston; three daughters, Dawn (Dennis) Kohn of Freeport, Carol (Dan) Rippy of Forreston, and Janet (Dan) Brown of Polo; sister, Betty Good of Mt. Morris; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and special Baileyville neighbors, Kevin and Jennie Stake and their sons, Colton and Ben.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; daughter, Diane; son, Jeff; and brother, Charles.

Private family memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday May 23, 2020 at Forreston Reformed Church. Rev. Lyle Zumdahl will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Forreston Reformed Church in Donna's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogle County News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Forreston Reformed Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
I will really miss Donna. I knew Donna for many years while attending FRC. In the latter years I used to give her rides to church and our ladies meetings. I often visited her or called her at Hawthorn Inn. We had a lot to share with each other. My sincere sympathy. Jean DeWall.
Jean DeWall
