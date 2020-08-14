1/1
Doran A. Grennan

Died: August 9, 2020

OREGON – Doran Aquinas Grennan, 92, passed away August 9, 2020, with his family at his side.

He was born in 1927 in Breckenridge, MN, the youngest son of Michael and Agnes Grennan. He grew up on the farm in North Dakota, and later Illinois. He attended Scott School in Davis Junction and Stillman Valley High School. Doran married the love of his life, Frieda Jenkins, on August 19, 1950 in Rochelle. Upon returning from their honeymoon, he received his draft notice for the Army. They moved to Oregon in 1952. He worked in the automobile business for 30 years ,and then worked in nuclear security before retiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Leo, John, and Don.

Doran was a family man, and always enjoyed cookouts and boating on the river. There were numerous trips to Vegas, Hawaii, Nashville's Grand Ole Opry and Sunday drives to Ripps for chicken. He loved taking the grandkids to the Pizza Ranch. His love for and time spent with his kids and grandkids were some of his happiest moments.

He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Frieda; two children, Jeanne (Jack) Leamanczyk; Jim (Kim) Grennan;  four grandchildren, Chad Broderick, Brittany Asay, Seth (Meggan) Grennan, and Carri (Craig) Tommey; six great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Sean, Shea, Finn, Liam, and Madison James. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were very dear to his heart.

Private services will be held in Rochelle, IL with private burial.

Visit www.UngerHorner.com for online guest book.


Published in Ogle County News on Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
(815)562-4534
