Dwight L. Butterbaugh



Born: July 1, 1926; Pine Creek Township



Died: September 26, 2020; Mt. Morris



MT. MORRIS – Dwight L. Butterbaugh, age 94, passed away at Pinecrest Manor Nursing Home, Mt. Morris, IL on Saturday, September 26, 2020.



Dwight was born on July 1, 1926 in Pine Creek Township, IL, the son of Glenn & Bertha (Davis) Butterbaugh. He married his wife of 73 years, Marquita Munson, on October 1, 1947 in Dixon, IL.



He is survived by his wife, Marquita, Mt. Morris, IL; two sons, Allan (Carolyn) Butterbaugh, Stone Lake, WI and Ron (Robin) Butterbaugh, Springbrook, WI; one daughter, Marilyn (Ron) Pichette, PortCharlotte, FL; one grandson, Randy Pichette, Kansas City, KS; two brothers, Dean (Darlene) Butterbaugh, Mt. Morris, IL and Duane (Janice) Butterbaugh, Dixon, IL; and one sister, Donna Lehman, Elgin, IL.



Dwight is preceded in death by his parents. Cremation rites have been accorded with Finch Funeral Home, 405 East Hitt, Mt. Morris, IL. Dwight requested there not be any services.



He will be honored and remembered by all of those whose lives he touched.



A memorial has been established in Dwight's name to the Pinecrest Good Samaritan Fund, Mt. Morris.





