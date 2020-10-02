1/1
Dwight L. Butterbaugh
Dwight L. Butterbaugh

Born: July 1, 1926; Pine Creek Township

Died: September 26, 2020; Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS – Dwight L. Butterbaugh, age 94, passed away at Pinecrest Manor Nursing Home, Mt. Morris, IL on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Dwight was born on July 1, 1926 in Pine Creek Township, IL, the son of Glenn & Bertha (Davis) Butterbaugh. He married his wife of 73 years, Marquita Munson, on October 1, 1947 in Dixon, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Marquita, Mt. Morris, IL; two sons, Allan (Carolyn) Butterbaugh, Stone Lake, WI and Ron (Robin) Butterbaugh, Springbrook, WI; one daughter, Marilyn (Ron) Pichette, PortCharlotte, FL; one grandson, Randy Pichette, Kansas City, KS; two brothers, Dean (Darlene) Butterbaugh, Mt. Morris, IL and Duane (Janice) Butterbaugh, Dixon, IL; and one sister, Donna Lehman, Elgin, IL.

Dwight is preceded in death by his parents. Cremation rites have been accorded with Finch Funeral Home, 405 East Hitt, Mt. Morris, IL. Dwight requested there not be any services.

He will be honored and remembered by all of those whose lives he touched.

A memorial has been established in Dwight's name to the Pinecrest Good Samaritan Fund, Mt. Morris.


Published in Ogle County News on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Finch Funeral Home
405 E Hitt St
Mount Morris, IL 61054
(815) 734-6156
