Edward J. 'Doc' HowesBorn: March 20, 1933; Waukon, IowaDied: July 26, 2020; RockfordROCKFORD – Edward J. "Doc" Howes, DVM, 87, formerly of Oregon, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020 in his home in Rockford, with his family at his side.He was born March 20, 1933 in Waukon, Iowa. the son of Raymond and Cecelia (Teeling) Howes. He was married to Shirley Casotti June 27, 1959 in Ames, Iowa. He was a graduate of St. Patrick High School (Waukon, Iowa) and in 1962 graduated from Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Doc moved to Oregon in 1963 and purchased the Pines Meadow Veterinary Clinic, which he owned and operated until 1998. He continued to work for another 21 years at Alpine Veterinary Hospital in Rockford.He was a US Navy Hospital Corpsman, Petty Officer 2nd Class and Korean War Veteran from 1951 - 1955. While on active duty he was attached to Baker Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division during the Korean War then subsequently assigned to Marine Air Group 13 in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii where he was honorably discharged. Doc was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Oregon, Oregon Rotary Club and the American and Illinois State Veterinary Associations. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears and enjoyed golfing, gardening and farming and attending his grandkids' sporting and school events.He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Rockford; sons, Mark Howes of Arlington Heights and Matt (Emily) Howes of Caledonia; daughters, Kathleen (Brent) Meade of Machesney Park, Kristine (Eric) Howes-Vonstein of Vinton, Iowa and Karol (Michael) Manley of Rockford; grandchildren, Nicholas Meade, Channing Carroll, Emily Howes-Vonstein, Lucy Howes-Vonstein; Sarah Howes, Luke Manley, Sam Manley, Jack Manley, Joseph Howes, Garrett Howes and Justin Howes; brothers, William (Jan) Howes of Brownsville, MN and Thomas Howes of Bend, OR; and sisters, Mary Flottmeyer and Rosemarie (Charles) Link, both of La Crosse, WI.He was preceded in death by his parents.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Oregon with Rev. Joseph Naill, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Oregon. A celebration of Doc Howes' life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Iowa State Howes Family Scholarship c/o Iowa State Foundation, 2505 University Blvd., Ames, Iowa 50010-2230. The endowed Howes Family Scholarship was established in 2015 in the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine to honor the profession and family of Dr. Edward Howes, DVM 1962.