|
|
Florence misuraca jurasek
Born: Sept. 12, 1922; Rockford
Died: March 22, 2020; Oregon
BYRON – Florence Misuraca Jurasek, 97, of Byron, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL.
She was born in Rockford, IL on September 12, 1922; the daughter of Italian immigrants from Camporeale, Sicily, Giuseppe and Francesca (Donze) Misuraca. Florence was from a large loving family; the second to the youngest and last to pass of seven brothers and sisters: Mary, Nicholas, Fora, Frank (Marilyn), Charles (Rose) and Theodore (Mary).
Florence graduated from St. Anthony of Padua School, attended Rockford Central High and graduated from West High School. She married Walter Jurasek on September 13, 1952 at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Rockford, IL. He predeceased her in 1986.
Survived by her sons, Randall (Elizabeth) of Byron, IL and Geno of Rockford, IL; four grandsons, Nicholas (Sara Romfo) of Kaneohe, HI, and great-grandchildren Max and Eleanor; Alex (Kailani) Jurasek of Honolulu, HI; Jacob of Byron, IL and Lucas of Ames, IA. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Rose Misuraca; former daughter-in-law, Pamela Jurasek; her "third son," David Danielson; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Predeceased by her parents, siblings and their spouses, husband, a still-born infant and her twin nephews, Terry and Ted Misuraca.
Florence was born in and spent many years living in the Misuraca family home at 718 & 720 Cunningham Street. She worked in the Efficiency Department at Sundstrand, in the Customer Service Department at Bergner's and as a hostess at Maria?s Italian Restaurant. She was a very social being and loved working with people. No matter how you knew her, all that had the pleasure will know just how incredible, sweet, sassy, stubborn, wonderful, caring, spunky and SPECIAL Florence was. She was fiercely independent and refused to be described or act as "old!" To prove it, she didn?t have a gray hair on her head! She read every word of the newspaper, completed the daily crossword puzzle, cryptogram and went through hundreds of Word Find books. She loved old movies and recorded hundreds of catalogued VCR tapes to replay when "there wasn't anything good on TV."
She was an excellent Italian cook and baker, who prepared every meal with love and exacting detail. She never knew how to cook for just the immediate family. There was always extra food – in case someone dropped by. Everyone felt welcome in her home and especially at her table. Her Sunday Dinners were legendary and will be missed – they always included salad, pasta, 1-2 main courses, 3-4 vegetables, fruit and hopefully Devil's Food cake with crumbled walnuts sprinkled on top!
Though she lived on a fixed income; her generous nature faithfully supported her Church and the organizations listed below. The annual recognition Certificates of Honor she received were proudly hung in frames in her kitchen. She was deeply religious, constantly praying Novenas and rosaries for her family, friends and anyone who needed a spiritual boost.
Florence was very involved in the various activities of her sons, their friends, and extended family. The most precious gift to Florence was spending time with her family. Her sons, grandsons and great-grandchildren were her life. She taught them invaluable life lessons and demonstrated unconditional love. She was a great listener and remembered minute details about the people she met.
Due to the current directives from our government agencies, services will be private. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. A funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church with Franciscan Friars officiating is planned for a later date.
Memorials to , Boys Town, OSF St. Anthony Hospital, St. Anthony of Padua Church and Serenity Hospice and Home.
Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive, Rockford, IL 61102.
Condolences to gasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in the Ogle County News on Mar. 25, 2020