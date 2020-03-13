|
Gary e. sorrells
Born: March 22, 1939; Avon
Died: March 10, 2020; Kewanee
KEWANEE Gary E. Sorrells, 80, of Kewanee, died at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Kewanee Care Home.
Cremation will be accorded and there be no services at this time. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.
He was born March 22, 1939 in Avon, IL, the son of Everett and Evelyn (Manlove) Sorrells. He married Debra Happel on January 26, 1996.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Bryan and Paul Sorrells; two stepdaughters, Emily (Don) Easterbrooks and Olivia (David) Mach; five grandchildren, Evin, Ryen, Declan, Kellan and Elias; and three siblings, Marilyn, Dorothy and Randy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Bill, Donnie, Shirley and Mike.
Gary graduated from Avon High School. He worked as an electrician for IBEW Local Union 461 for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing at Giant Goose Conservation Club in Atkinson and loved visiting his grandchildren.
This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Ogle County News on Mar. 13, 2020