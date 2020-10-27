1/
Gary O. Bocker
Gary O. Bocker

Died: October 25, 2020; Mt. Morris

POLO – Gary O. Bocker, 76, of Polo went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor in Mt. Morris.

Gary was born in Freeport, the son of Klaas and Mable Bocker. He grew up farming with his father and established Bocker Grain Inc. in 1971. Gary's love of farming passed on to his own family, which brought him much joy to see them daily. In 1994, Gary married Judy, and they were blessed with 21 years of marriage. Together, they built Barnacopia, a museum and event venue filled with tractors, vintage cars and much more. Gary was very active in Lions Club, where he served as District Governor and held numerous local officer positions over the years. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Polo. Gary was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed.

Gary is survived by his sons, Mark (Teresa) Bocker and Dan (Sandy) Bocker of Polo; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene Witmer of Oregon, Audrey (Rick) Stukenberg of Forreston, and Ardis (Rex) Printz of Baileyville; friend, Sherry Callaway of Lanark; and many other relatives and friends.

Gary is preceded in death by his wife ,Judy; parents, Klaas and Mable; brother-in-law Brad Witmer; and great-granddaughter Abilene Bocker (infant).

Gary will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at West Branch Cemetery in Polo. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name. Polo Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in Ogle County News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Polo Family Funeral Home
110 E Dixon St
Polo, IL 61064
(815) 946-2402
