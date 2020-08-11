Gerald 'Jay' Medlar Jr.



Born: August 29, 1957



Died: August 5, 2020



MT. MORRIS – Jay Medlar passed away on August 5, 2020. He was surrounded by family & friends for years throughout along fought battle with cancer.



He was born on August 29, 1957 in St. Charles, IL. He graduated from Oregon High School in 1975. Jay was employed at Woods Equipment Company from February 1978, retiring in April 2018. Jay married Laura (Inocencio) May 6, 1995. In 2013, Jay proudly welcomed granddaughter Harmony. She was the apple of his eye. In 2018, a second granddaughter, Jasmine would be added to the family when daughter Natalie married Jeremy.



He was a member of the Mt. Morris Moose Lodge since 1983. He was an avid bowler, rolling a perfect 300 on December 18,2011. His favorite sport being golf, Jay had numerous holes in one, and carded a double eagle at Silver Ridge Golf Course, Oregon, IL during a championship round. He and Laura enjoyed many vacations, especially with their friends in Florida during the winter, participating in euchre parties and tournaments making dear, wonderful friends and memories through the decades.



Jay touched many hearts. He isremembered by family and countless friends as happy and fun-loving (sometimes mischievous!), generous and kind, and was an "always willing to help" kind of fella. His positive spirit was infectious and he will be missed deeply.



Jay is survived by Laura, his wife of 25 years, daughter, Natalie (Jeremy) Coy, and granddaughters, Harmony and Jasmine all of Mt.Morris, IL; hs mother, Patricia Medlar, Oregon, IL; sister Carolee (Michael) James, Dixon, IL; and mother-In-law Marybeth Inocencio, Coal City, IL. Very special to his heart, friends Steve Tieman, Oregon, IL, Bradd Kettleson, Rochelle IL and Debbie Dickson, Oregon, IL.



Jay was predeceased by his father, Gerald Medlar Sr., and father-in-law, Adolfo Inocencio.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Sunset Golf Course, Mt. Morris, IL. Casual attire is suggested. Limited handicap parking and seating is available. Suggestion of bringing a chair. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and Jay's love for his family, friends, masks are recommended and social distancing should be observed.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL and Sunset Golf Course, Mt. Morris are encouraged and appreciated in his name.



Cremation rites and arrangements by Finch Funeral Home, Mt. Morris, IL





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store