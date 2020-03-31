|
|
Glen d. hollis
Born: April 15, 1940; Monroe, Wisconsin
Died: March 27, 2020; Polo
POLO, IL – Glen D. Hollis, age 79, passed away on Friday March 27, 2020 at his home.
Glen was born on April 15, 1940 in Monroe, WI, the son of Paul & Evelyn (Babler Hollis. He married Theresa Emmert on March 11, 2020 at his home in Stratford, IL. Glen earned his CDL, and he worked for S Book Trucking, and The Leaf River Ranch, retiring in 2008.
Glen is survived by his wife, Theresa Hollis, Polo, IL; children, Todd (Jodi) Hollis, German Valley, IL, Toni (Craig) Lund, Byron, IL, Teresa Hollis, Rockford, IL; stepchildren, Nevaeh, Quinton, Jasmin, Donnajo, Shyanne, and Ericka; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (William) Sutter, Minneola, FL and Sue Ann (Ross) Smith, Mineral Point, WI; and brother, Dale (Patty) Hollis, Mt. Morris, IL.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Alan and Keith Hollis.
Cremation rites have been accorded with Finch Funeral Home, 405 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, IL.
Celebration of life will be held later in the summer. A burial will be in AdelineCemetery, Adeline, IL at a later date.
Published in the Ogle County News on Mar. 31, 2020