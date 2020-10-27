Glenn R. Cerveny
Born: May 9, 1936; Kenosha, Wisconsin
Died: October 26, 2020; Oregon
OREGON – Glenn R. Cerveny, 84, longtime Oregon resident, died Monday, October 26, 2020 in Oregon Living & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born May 9, 1936 in Kenosha, WI, the son of Joseph and Anna (Velas) Cerveny. He was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha and received his master's degree from the University of Illinois in parks and recreation administration. He married to Donna Antrim August 24, 1957 in Kenosha, WI. Glenn held several positions during his career, including Assistant Administrator for Milwaukee (WI) Boys Clubs, Parks and Recreation Director for Skokie (IL), Recreation Director for Union Mission in Pekin, IL and Director of the Oregon Park District. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oregon and a lifetime avid Green Bay Packer fan.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Cerveny of Oregon; daughter, Lori (Brian) Fagan of Oregon; sons, Troy (Robin) Cerveny of Polo and Gary Cerveny of Dixon; grandchildren, Quinn Fagan and Amy Fagan; step-granddaughter, Tammi Hill; and sisters, Anita Westphal and Marlene Binninger, both of Kenosha, WI.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Gene Cerveny.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held with Pastor Rich Tomlinson of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oregon presiding. Burial will be in Daysville Cemetery. A celebration of life for Glenn will be held when the situation permits.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Glenn's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family.www.farrellhollandgale.com