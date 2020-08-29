Harlan L. HolmBorn: May 17, 1955; ChicagoDied: August 25, 2020; DixonOREGON – Harlan L. Holm, 65, lifelong Oregon resident, died suddenly Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at KSB Hospital, Dixon.He was born May 17, 1955 in Chicago, the son of John F. and Mariel (Gieselmann) Holm. He was married to Patricia Bott March 3, 1984 in Clinton, Iowa. Harlan graduated from Oregon High School in 1973, and then from Kishwaukee College in May 1975 with a degree in agriculture mechanics. He then farmed with his parents, and worked at Polo Motors for 6 years before returning to the family farm full time in 1979.He was an all Massey - all red guy. Harlan also helped his wife, Dr. Patricia Holm, at Auburn Animal Clinic in Rockford. He was a member and on the Leadership Team of Freedom Lutheran Church, Oregon, a board member for over 25 years and past president of the Ogle County Fair Association, and active in Oregon Together and the Rockin' River Fest.He is survived by his wife, Patricia Holm, DVM of Oregon; mother, Mariel Holm of Oregon; son, Bradley (Katherine) Holm of Oak Harbor, WA; daughters, Rachel Holm of Plainfield and Halley Holm, a student at Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa; granddaughter, Logan Holm; brothers, John R. (Teresa) Holm of Seattle, WA and Peter (Brenda) Holm of Oregon; sisters, Nancy (Earl) Polvi of Edinburg, TX and Lorna (Art) Bacon of Dyer, IN; many nieces and nephews; and former exchange student "son," Rich (Annie) Nguyen and their son, Charlie.He was predeceased by his father.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life for Harlan will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.Halley: "He was a great Dad who would do anything for his family."Patricia: "He was a man who could fix or do anything. He was a wonderful example of what a husband and father should be. I loved my husband forever, for always and no matter what."Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family.