Helen Sellers
Helen Sellers

Born: July 13, 1928

Died: November 4, 2020

FORRESTON – Helen Sellers, 92, died Nov. 4, 2020 at Walnut Acres.

Helen was born July 13, 1928 to Rolley and Maude (Scott) Munson in Cerro Gordo, IL where she graduated high school in 1947. She married John Sellers on November 3, 1958 and lived most of her adult life in Forreston where she worked as bookkeeper for Smith Ford Sales.

Helen was the ultimate homemaker. She loved to bake! Her specialty was making carmel cinnamon rolls on a stormy day or night which calmed our fears of the impending weather condition. She loved to garden and always had a freezer full of vegetables. Helen was a proficient seamstress who tailored suits, quilted blankets and sewed for her children and grandchildren. She was as comfortable in the workshop as she was behind the sewing machine. She made "rocking cows" for children, porch swings and other shop projects. At the age of 75, she and John shingled their roof together. Suffering from dementia, she has been a resident of Walnut Acres since 2012 where the nurses and staff made her feel at home and provided excellent care. We are thankful for FHN Hospice and their respectful care during her final days.

She is survived by one son, Roger (Teresa) Fandel of Sacramento, CA; two daughters, Tina Fandel Cannova of Boise, ID and Diane Sellers Tawil of Collinsville, IL; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David Sellers; two brothers; one sister; and one great-granddaughter.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in White Oak Cemetery in Forreston, IL.

Please sign Helen's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com


Published in Ogle County News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
