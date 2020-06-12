Irma I. Pair
Irma I. Pair

Born: January 31, 1925

Died: June 8, 2020

FORRESTON – "There is a bridge that takes us home that we cannot walk around. When we see God's outstretched hands we know we're homeward bound. We must not grieve when loved ones leave us. Only God knows what is best. When our work on earth is done, we must cross the bridge to rest."

Irma I. Pair, 95, of Forreston, passed away peacefully at Pinecrest Manor in Mt. Morris on Monday, June, 8, 2020.

Irma was born to John and Lillian (Hagemann) Buskohl on Jan. 31, 1925 in the Leaf River area. Irma married Elvin S. Pair on Sept. 18, 1943 in Libertyville, IL with pastor Dewy Cave officiating. They then settled in their home on Town Line Rd in Leaf River. She was active with her husband in various engine clubs through out the state. Irma supported her church the West Branch Church in Polo. She would say, "It's never Sunday without going to church." She spent most her life working in different areas such as Leaf River Schools as a bus driver and Micro Switch.

Irma is survived by five children, Reita Beck of Mt. Morris, Steve (Deb Hamm) Pair of Pecatonica, Norma (George) Steiner of Roscoe, Hope (Dwight) Cullor of Leaf River and Tim (Heather) Pair of Sterling; 12 grandchildren, Shelly, Scott, Stephanie, Kimberly, Brandon, Dawn Renee, Troy, Falon, Jeremy, Nathan , Meagan and Rosalie; 20 great-grandchildren, Tanner, Keaton, Addie, Nolan, Weston, Lauren, Kaylee, Justin, Brittney, Danielle, Sierra, Aaron, Blake, Zaine, Dylan, Jackson, Kara, Lillian, Thomas, and Lydia; and six step-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elvin on July 10, 1998; and brother and sister-in-law Marvin & Esther Buskohl.

Private graveside services were held and she was laid to rest next to her husband in Silver Creek Cemetery in Mt. Morris.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Pinecrest Manor, 414 S. Wesley, Mt. Morris, IL in her name.

To send condolences please visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in Ogle County News on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Polo Family Funeral Home
110 E Dixon St
Polo, IL 61064
(815) 946-2402
