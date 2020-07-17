1/1
Iva N. Bartell
Iva N. Bartell

Born: September 1, 1930; Oakwood

Died:July 8, 2020; Dixon

OREGON – Iva N. Bartell, 89, longtime Oregon resident, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in KSB Hospital, Dixon.

She was born September 1, 1930 in Oakwood, IL, the daughter of David and Ermal (Morman) Nelson. She was married to Myron Bartell Ociober 13, 1951 in Rantoul, IL. Iva was a graduate of Oakwood Township High School. She lived in Oregon since 1967, was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church at Paynes Point and enjoyed craftworking.

She is survived by her husband, Pastor Myron Bartell of Oregon; daughters, Linda (Marvin) Rager of Oconto Falls, WI, Patricia (Ray) McCracken of Byron and Sandra (Randy) Harkey of Oregon; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers and a sister.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13 at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery at Paynes Point, with Pastor Joan Scheffler officiating. There will be no visitation.


Published in Ogle County News on Jul. 17, 2020.
