Janice R. Hough
Born: February 21, 1951; Rochelle
Died: June 7, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin
MT. MORRIS, IL – Janice Rae (Anderson) Hough, age 69, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in The University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison, WI.
Jan was born on February 21, 1951 in Rochelle, IL, the daughter of Harry and LaVonne (Gaul) Anderson. She attended Mt. Morris Community Schools and graduated from Mt. Morris High School class of 1969; Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon, and Passavant College of Nursing in Chicago, IL.
Jan married her high school sweetheart and neighbor, Robert (Gerry) Hough III on August 20, 1971 in The Church of the Brethren, Mt. Morris, IL. She worked at the McGregor Agency in Mt. Morris, then as a telecommunicator and matron for the Mt. Morris Police Department. She performed bookwork for the family business, Hough Hardware Co. Additionally, she spent more than 20 years working at Kable News Co., but most recently she was employed by Paul Smith Accounting each spring.
Jan was a great person with a kind and gentle heart. She had many talents, she was an incredible baker and was known for her biscotti. She was a talented seamstress and in her later years enjoyed knitting. Jan served her community in so many ways, she was a Girl Scout and she served on the Let Freedom Ring Committee for 25 years. Shewas Grand Parade Co-Chair alongside her twin sister JoLynn. She was a member of the Mt. Morris Community Woman's Club, served on the Mt. Morris Village Board, and she served on several boards and committees at Disciples United Methodist Church, Mt. Morris.
Jan is survived by her husband, Gerry Hough oMt. Morris, IL; children, Christine (Jason) McCoy, Milwaukee, WI, Rob (Lynnette) Hough IV, Mt. Morris, IL, Rick Hough, Mt. Morris, IL, and Josey Hough, Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Ben and Sam McCoy, Milwaukee, WI, Rebecca and RG Hough V, Mt. Morris, IL, and Peyton Boyd, Mt. Morris, IL; mother, LaVonne Anderson, Mt. Morris, IL; twin sister, JoLynn (Mike) Ward, Mt. Morris, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jan is preceded in death by her father, Harry; and grandparents.
Family graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL. Burial will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Mt.Morris, IL. There will be a public drivethrough visitation in Oakwood Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL from 10 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Public Television or charity of choice.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff at the University of Wisconsin Hospital. They are amazing, compassionate professionals and their commitment to Jan was unbelievable.
Published in Ogle County News on Jun. 12, 2020.