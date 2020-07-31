John Charles HayesDied: July 14, 2020LIVERMORE, Calif. – John Charles Hayes died July 14, 2020. He was 57.John was born to Betty and Charles Hayes in Rockford, Illinois. His earliest years were spent in Loves Park, Pecatonica, and Mount Morris. He graduated from Mount Morris High School. He earned his AA from Highland Community College; and his Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate in Science (Physics) at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.John was a postdoctoral fellow at UC San Diego associated with the Center for Astrophysics and Space Sciences. His research included many areas involving computational astrophysics. After UCSD, Hayes was hired as a computational physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. He was employed at LLNL for 13 years and was well liked and respected by his colleagues and friends.In his free time, John enjoyed playing piano and guitar, reading, and listening to music. He was an accomplished ballroom and West Coast Swing dancer and has many friends among that community. He was admired for his dry wit, self deprecation, generous spirit, and his toothsome desserts.John was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his brother, Terrill Hayes (Laureen); his sister, Paula Stiefel (Thomas); his nephew, Christopher (Krista) and great-nephews, Alex and Ethan.John requested no funeral service. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Callaghan Mortuary, Livermore, CA.John's favorite charity was the Betty J and Charles W Hayes Memorial Music Scholarship at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois. Here is a link to the page for those interested in contributing memorial gifts. Please include a note that the donation is for the Hayes Music Scholarship Fund.